While min wages set to go up 2018; tuna exports are dropping

Monday Dec 19

Scheduled mandated minimum wage increases for American Samoa will eventually affect wages of almost all tuna cannery workers in the territory, according to the US Government Accountability Office report to the US Congress; and also points out that there is a drop in tuna exports to the US. Based on an amendment provision to federal law, the 40-cent hike per hour for all minimum wages in American Samoa went into affect last September 2015, and the next hike is in 2018.

Chicago, IL

