USDOL reveals probe of fair labor...
Because there is an open federal investigation on fair labor law compliance within the American Samoa Government, which includes the Customs Office, the U.S. Department of Labor has declined to comment on the recent revelation that Customs Officers are again not getting paid their overtime. The latest development in what is shaping up as a never ending saga regarding overtime for Customs, prompted Sen. Laolagi F.S. Vaeao, chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee to call a hearing tomorrow to get answers and explanations from two ASG directors.
