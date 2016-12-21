Togiola dedicates Aunu'u Transit...

Governor Togiola Tulafono on Thursday dedicated the passenger transit shelter at Aunu'u wharf as part of the Aunu'u Transit Shelter Project funded by the Fagatele Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Governor Togiola said the passenger shelter will provide a safe covered and comfortable area for people of Aunu'u as well as visitors to the island a very beautiful and special part of American Samoa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.