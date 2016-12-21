Togiola dedicates Aunu'u Transit...
Governor Togiola Tulafono on Thursday dedicated the passenger transit shelter at Aunu'u wharf as part of the Aunu'u Transit Shelter Project funded by the Fagatele Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Governor Togiola said the passenger shelter will provide a safe covered and comfortable area for people of Aunu'u as well as visitors to the island a very beautiful and special part of American Samoa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam...
|Jul '16
|Le Jimbo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC