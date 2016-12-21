Territory turns out to honor "...
As American Samoa celebrates Veterans Day today, Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga has called on residents to remember "American Samoa's heros", who made the ultimate sacrifice serving in the U.S. military. Today's Veterans Day event will be at the Veterans Memorial Monument at the Tafuna Industrial Park instead of the Veterans Memorial Stadium, which has been used in past celebration, with a parade.
