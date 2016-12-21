Task force: Congress should consider ...

Task force: Congress should consider help for Puerto Rico's disabled

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

The U.S. Congress should consider overhauling its system of benefits for disabled people in Puerto Rico, who get almost no government help, according to a new report by a task force addressing the island's economic crisis. The report, released Tuesday, cited a December 9 Reuters investigation that detailed the scant support for island residents with severe mental and physical problems.

