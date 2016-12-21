Stop shortwave cut to Pacific

Stop shortwave cut to Pacific

Thursday Dec 8

"There seems to be no logic or connection with realities facing Pacific listeners and audiences across the region who will be effectively be cut off from news, information, and life saving information during disasters," says PFF Chair Monica Miller, of American Samoa. PFF members are condemning the Australian Broadcasting Corporations announcement that ABC International's shortwave services currently broadcast to Papua New Guinea and the Pacific will end in less than two months.

