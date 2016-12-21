SOFIAS host US Ambassador for...
The Sosaiete o Fa'afafine in American Samoa hosted a welcoming event at Sadie's by the Sea showcasing Samoan hospitality for the Hon. David Huebner, the U.S. Ambassador based in Wellington, New Zealand.
