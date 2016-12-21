science of usHerea s a Huge New Surve...

science of usHerea s a Huge New Survey of Transgender AmericansIt...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: New York Magazine

Just about every available indicator suggests that transgender people fare worse than cisgender ones when it comes to a variety of outcomes, ranging from housing to health to violence victimization. The problem is that in some cases, those indicators are fairly imprecise - researchers still don't have great data about trans people and their needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov 27 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam... Jul '16 Le Jimbo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,962 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,602

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC