Satala Power Plant scheduled to be commissioned March 2017

American Samoa Power Authority is looking at the new Satala Power Plant to be commissioned in March, while the Ofu renewable project, will be up between February and March of next year, according to ASPA managing director Paul Young at last Thursday's cabinet meeting. The Satala power plant, along with the ASPA customer service building was destroyed by the 2009 tsunami and the authority has relocated the customer service building to the ASPA compound in Tafuna, while the power plant has been moved inland to a new location in Satala.

