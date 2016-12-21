Satala Power Plant scheduled to be co...

Satala Power Plant scheduled to be commissioned March 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Samoa News

American Samoa Power Authority is looking at the new Satala Power Plant to be commissioned in March, while the Ofu renewable project, will be up between February and March of next year, according to ASPA managing director Paul Young at last Thursday's cabinet meeting. The Satala power plant, along with the ASPA customer service building was destroyed by the 2009 tsunami and the authority has relocated the customer service building to the ASPA compound in Tafuna, while the power plant has been moved inland to a new location in Satala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov 27 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam... Jul '16 Le Jimbo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,391,249

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC