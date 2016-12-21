Ring-a-ding-ding: 2017 is in the air - May God bless us and keep us safe
Church services and parties will top the list of activities when American Samoa welcomes in 2017 at the stroke of 12 midnight tomorrow night, the last in the U.S. "family" to do so. Guam will be the first U.S. possession to welcome in the New Year.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam...
|Jul '16
|Le Jimbo
|3
