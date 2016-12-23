On-board credit, free Wi-Fi and low $...

On-board credit, free Wi-Fi and low $49 deposit for cruises on MSC's newest ship

The MSC Seaside, which holds more than 4,000 passengers, will make its maiden voyage in December 2017. The ship is shown in an artist's rendering The MSC Seaside, which holds more than 4,000 passengers, will make its maiden voyage in December 2017.

