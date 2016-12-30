Man charged with wife's death in Tonga wants his cash back
In this Oct. 4 photo provided by the Samoa News, Dean Fletcher, left, is escorted by a police officer after his initial appearance in the District Court of American Samoa in Pago Pago, American Samoa. A U.S. citizen detained in Honolulu and facing extradition to Tonga where he's accused of beating his wife to death has asked the U.S. government to return cash he had amassed from other countries including Canada and New Zealand.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam...
|Jul '16
|Le Jimbo
|3
