Man charged with wife's death in Tong...

Man charged with wife's death in Tonga wants his cash back

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

In this Oct. 4 photo provided by the Samoa News, Dean Fletcher, left, is escorted by a police officer after his initial appearance in the District Court of American Samoa in Pago Pago, American Samoa. A U.S. citizen detained in Honolulu and facing extradition to Tonga where he's accused of beating his wife to death has asked the U.S. government to return cash he had amassed from other countries including Canada and New Zealand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam... Jul '16 Le Jimbo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,210 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,052

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC