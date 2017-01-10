Kids get their New Year's party

Kids get their New Year's party

Saturday Dec 31

At Science Central they seemed to recognize that staying up until midnight is too much of a hassle for kids and some parents alike so at noon it was announced that the new year had arrived in American Samoa and 2,017 balloons came pouring down on the kids in attendance.

Chicago, IL

