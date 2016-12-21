Hawaii, territories sign agreement...

Hawaii, territories sign agreement...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Samoa News

Hawai'i Gov. Neil Abercrombie and the governors of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas , and Guam recently signed a partnership agreement to assist the region in identifying coastal and ocean management priorities that require a coordinated regional response and increased collaboration. According to a copy of the six-page Pacific Regional Ocean Partnership document released by Abercombie's office, Gov. Togiola Tulafono signed the agreement on Aug. 22. Togiola was is in Rarotonga, Cook Islands as of yesterday for meetings and there is no official comment from his office about the agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov 27 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov 23 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam... Jul '16 Le Jimbo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,545

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC