Hawaii, territories sign agreement...

Hawai'i Gov. Neil Abercrombie and the governors of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas , and Guam recently signed a partnership agreement to assist the region in identifying coastal and ocean management priorities that require a coordinated regional response and increased collaboration. According to a copy of the six-page Pacific Regional Ocean Partnership document released by Abercombie's office, Gov. Togiola Tulafono signed the agreement on Aug. 22. Togiola was is in Rarotonga, Cook Islands as of yesterday for meetings and there is no official comment from his office about the agreement.

