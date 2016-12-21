Gov calls Medicaid Task Force to...
Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga has appointed a six-member Medicaid Task Force who will develop and recommend for his review and approval the Medicaid Format According to the memorandum issued yesterday, Lolo noted that the Affordable Care Act popularly known as the Obama Healthcare Act dramatically transformed the Medicaid Program with regard to financing healthcare services for the United States and its territories.
