Former hot prospect from American Samoa to rejoin Warriors

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

One of the University of Hawaii football team's top prospects in 2013 is a key member of the Rainbow Warriors' 2017 recruiting class. Defensive end Jamie Tago, who was at Garden City College this past season, accepted an offer to rejoin the Warriors in January.

