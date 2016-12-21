Former Cleveland Heights resident helps CDC fight Zika virus in American Samoa
Ruth Link-Gelles, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, is an epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. She recently returned from the U.S. territory of American Samoa where she was part of a CDC team that helped ensure babies born to Zika-infected mothers were tested for birth defects.
