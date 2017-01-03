EPA Awards $6.3M to Reduce Diesel Emi...

EPA Awards $6.3M to Reduce Diesel Emissions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded more than $6 million in Diesel Emission Reduction Act funds in the Pacific Southwest. The total of $6,329,500 goes to public and private partners in California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, and American Samoa.

Chicago, IL

