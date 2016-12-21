Energy marshals part of aggressive...

Further cost containment measures being implemented by Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga include no new vehicle purchases for FY2013, travel to be approved by the governor, Vehicle Usage Policy enforcement, and each department is to appoint an energy marshal to watch over conservation efforts to bring down ASG power usage. Cost containment measures were outlined in memos issued last Friday by the governor and distributed to members of his cabinet.

