Dive Safety Drill in Pago harbor...

13 hrs ago Read more: Samoa News

Emergency Medical Service workers demonstrating First Aid for On-Water injuries/incidents. The EMS along with other Marine and Emergency professionals are going through a review preparing themselves for a Dive Safety Drill that will be conducted tomorrow morning in Pago Pago Harbor.

