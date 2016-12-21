Deadline looms for ASPA budget;...

The Senate and House are scheduled to meet Monday morning to discuss an administration proposal seeking $86.59 million to continue the fiscal year 2013 funding for the American Samoa Power Authority , whose current budget expires at the end of this month. ASPA, whose previous chief executive officer, Andra Samoa and board maintained that it's ASPA's board of directors who give the final approval for its annual budget, had proposed $115.45 for FY 2013 but the Fono approved only the first four months of the fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.