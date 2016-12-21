Compact state licensure: Take the "fast lane" to nursing practice
IF YOU'RE CONSIDERING relocating, planning for a transition, or contemplating mobilizing your nursing practice in any other way, you should quickly become acquainted with the multistate nursing license . This article will discuss the history of this form of licensure, the benefits it holds for relocating nurses, and resources to help nurses learn how their state is affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nursing Center.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov 27
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov 23
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam...
|Jul '16
|Le Jimbo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC