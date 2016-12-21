Compact state licensure: Take the "fa...

Compact state licensure: Take the "fast lane" to nursing practice

IF YOU'RE CONSIDERING relocating, planning for a transition, or contemplating mobilizing your nursing practice in any other way, you should quickly become acquainted with the multistate nursing license . This article will discuss the history of this form of licensure, the benefits it holds for relocating nurses, and resources to help nurses learn how their state is affected.

Chicago, IL

