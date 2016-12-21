Close Up Program awarded 24...

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Samoa News

American Samoan Department of Education has been awarded a total of 24 fully paid Fellowships for 21 students, 2 teachers and 1 CU Supervisor for this year's National Close Up Program, made possible through a grant from the Department of Interior. "Close Up was formed in 1971, a non-profit that exists to educate and inspire young people to participate in our democracy.

