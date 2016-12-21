BRIEF-U.S. HHS awards $40 mln in Puer...

BRIEF-U.S. HHS awards $40 mln in Puerto Rico, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands to fight Zika

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Reuters

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will pay $19.5 million to resolve multi-state allegations that it improperly promoted a schizophrenia treatment for uses not approved by the U.S. government, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov 27 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov 23 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam... Jul '16 Le Jimbo 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,518

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC