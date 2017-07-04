Over 5,000 Africans join terror groups globally: memorandum
Over 5,000 African nationals have joined terrorist groups around the world, particularly in Iraq, Syria and the African Sahel region, according to a memorandum presented on Monday. The memorandum was presented on Monday by Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Teboune in the 29th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, said the official APS news agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mahmood
|3
|Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16)
|May '16
|amc
|1
|First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07)
|May '15
|Nooooooo
|13
|In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jinxi
|1
|Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|tom_
|21
|mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10)
|Feb '15
|Hammadi Mohamed A...
|45
