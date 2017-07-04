Over 5,000 Africans join terror groups globally: memorandum

Over 5,000 African nationals have joined terrorist groups around the world, particularly in Iraq, Syria and the African Sahel region, according to a memorandum presented on Monday. The memorandum was presented on Monday by Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Teboune in the 29th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, said the official APS news agency.

