A Crazy Talent: Algerian Author Dihia Louiz Passes Away at 32

Saturday Jul 1

The Algerian novelist and poet Dihia Louiz died on Friday, following an illness. The 32-year-old author, who died on the anniversary of fellow Algerian novelist Assia Djebar's birth, was in her hometown of Bejaia : Louiz was born in the northern port city of Bejaia in 1985, the capital of Kabylia's Bejaia province.

