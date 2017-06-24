A Crazy Talent: Algerian Author Dihia Louiz Passes Away at 32

The Algerian novelist and poet Dihia Louiz died on Friday, following an illness. The 32-year-old author, who died on the anniversary of fellow Algerian novelist Assia Djebar's birth, was in her hometown of Bejaia : Louiz was born in the northern port city of Bejaia in 1985, the capital of Kabylia's Bejaia province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.