UPDATE 1-Algeria's government planning Islamic finance options, welfare reforms

Tuesday Jun 20

ALGIERS, June 20 Algeria's new government is preparing the legal framework for Islamic finance and new Islamic bonds and will make changes to its welfare system, largely unchanged for decades, to offset lower oil prices, according to an official document. The document gave the first indications of policy for Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune along with new ministers in the key portfolios of finance, commerce and energy.

