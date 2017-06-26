New Forecast Tool Gives Countries Edg...

New Forecast Tool Gives Countries Edge Against Desert Locust Invasions

A new satellite forecast tool could more than double the warning time for desert locust invasions, allowing vulnerable nations to prepare better against the crop-eating grasshoppers, the United Nations and European Space Agency said Wednesday. Desert locusts, found mainly in the Sahara, across the Arabian Peninsula and in India, pose a major threat to agricultural production when migrating in swarms, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says.

