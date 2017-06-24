France's Macron makes suggestions to ...

France's Macron makes suggestions to Algeria to unblock Mali impasse

French President Emmanuel Macron contacted his Algerian counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Wednesday over finding ways to restart a stalled peace process for Mali, said a source from Macron's camp. French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 28, 2017.

