Dramatic new footage shows moment Notre Dame 'terrorist' launched his attack

Wednesday Jun 7

Farid Ikken, 40, has been identified as the attack who emerged from a crowd of tourists and swung his weapons at three police officers Dramatic footage has emerged showing the moment a suspected terrorist attacked police officers with a hammer at Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral. Farid Ikken, 40, of Algerian origin, has been identified as the attacker who emerged from a crowd of tourists yesterday afternoon and swung his weapons at three police officers.

Chicago, IL

