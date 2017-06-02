.com | Algeria army kills two suspected Islamists

.com | Algeria army kills two suspect...

Algeria's army on Friday shot dead two suspected Islamists south of the capital Algiers days after gunmen in the same region wounded four policemen, the defence ministry said. The army killed the two, seizing two Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition and a pair of binoculars, in the Bougarra area of the Blida region, the ministry said in a statement.

