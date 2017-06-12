Calgary jihadists' associate cleared ...

Calgary jihadists' associate cleared on terrorism charges in Algeria

A Calgary man who also holds Algerian citizenship has been cleared of terrorism charges after spending more than a year in an Algerian prison awaiting trial. Adberrahmane Ghanem, 30, has spent the last 13 months in El-Harrach prison, notorious for abhorrent conditions.

