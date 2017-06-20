Army troops seize 1.4 tons of drugs near Moroccan border
The Algerian Defense Ministry on Monday said army troops managed to seize some 1.4 tons of drugs in two separate operations conducted both in western border of the country. The source said army troops deployed in the westernmost area of the country, near the border with Morocco intercepted a drug dealer on Sunday, in the border locality of Beni Ounif, in the province of Bechar, southwest of Algeria.
