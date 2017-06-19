Algeria's Bouteflika urges spending cuts, warns on foreign debt
ALGIERS, June 14 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Wednesday ordered his government to keep reducing imports and to rationalise spending to cope with a sharp fall in oil and gas earnings, but warned against turning to foreign debt. Bouteflika, who has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, appeared on state television briefly presiding over a cabinet meeting with the new government put in place last month after legislative elections.
