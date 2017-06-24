Algerian parliament approves governme...

Algerian parliament approves government's economic, social reform plans

Friday Jun 30

ALGIERS, June 29 Algeria's parliament approved government plans late on Thursday to overhaul the country's long-standing subsidy policy, launch Islamic finance and set new taxes, in a fresh attempt to cope with a sharp fall in energy earnings. The plans are part of wider reforms proposed by Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune as his government looks to secure new funding sources and reduce reliance on oil and gas, which account for 60 percent of the state budget.

Chicago, IL

