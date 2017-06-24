Algeria leader drops Panama Papers li...

Algeria leader drops Panama Papers libel suit vs Le Monde

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: India.com

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika today dropped a libel suit against Le Monde after the influential French daily apologised for running a photo linking him to the Panama Papers financial scandal. Basile Ader, a lawyer for the ailing 80-year-old president, told a Paris court Bouteflika's "magnanimous" decision came after a recent apology from the paper.

