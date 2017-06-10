Algeria, France vow to boost anti-ter...

Algeria, France vow to boost anti-terror cooperation

21 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika held Thursday a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss security situation in Libya and Mali, President Office said in a statement on Friday. The two leaders "vowed their commitment and determination to boost security cooperation, in a bid to chase away terrorism from the Sahel region," said the statement.



