Algeria arrests three suspected Islamists after blast
Algeria announced on Sunday the arrest of three suspected Islamists who confessed to planting a home-made bomb that reportedly killed two soldiers patrolling near the border with Tunisia. "Members of the National Guard arrested three backers of terrorist groups on June 3 at Tebessa," about 550 kilometres southeast of Algiers, the defence ministry said.
