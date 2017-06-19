A Mediterranean cruise for history buffs
All white with blue trim, the Moorish inspired hilltop town of Sidi Bou Said is an artist colony and popular tourist haunt just north of Tunis. Visitors swarm its narrow, cobbled streets to shop, dine and drink.
Comments
Discussions
