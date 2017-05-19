The Real Aim of Trump's Trip to Saudi...

The Real Aim of Trump's Trip to Saudi Arabia

Friday May 19

Donald Trump sets off on Friday to create the fantasy of an Arab Nato . There will be dictators aplenty to greet him in Riyadh, corrupt autocrats and thugs and torturers and head choppers.

