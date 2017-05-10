Ruling coalition wins Algerian parlia...

Ruling coalition wins Algerian parliamentary election

Monday May 8

" The ruling National Liberation Front and its coalition ally have won a majority of seats in Algerian parliamentary elections marked by a low turnout. The Interior Ministry said on Friday that about 38 percent of 20 million eligible to vote actually cast ballots.

Chicago, IL

