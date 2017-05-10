Recordings Chisoom Cover 517

Recordings Chisoom Cover 517

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Opera News

IT'S ALWAYS A TREAT when one discovers a composer who, though unheralded, is great. Erik Chisholm , often referred to as "Scotland's Forgotten Composer," is my latest such find.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Opera News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mahmood 3
News Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16) May '16 amc 1
News First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07) May '15 Nooooooo 13
News In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jinxi 1
News Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15) Feb '15 tom_ 21
mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10) Feb '15 Hammadi Mohamed A... 45
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC