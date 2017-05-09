Former U.S. Ambassador Speaks in OC on U.S. Involvement in Syrian Conflict
Former U.S. Ambassador to Syria, Robert S. Ford, spoke about the complexities of the ongoing civil war in Syria during a talk organized by the World Affairs Council of Orange County at Hotel Irvine on May 3. Several university students, including UCI students, attended the program. Ford spoke about challenges and criticisms the United States is facing for its involvement in the war primarily to combat ISIS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New University.
