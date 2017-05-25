Extraordinary man builds 25 plastic b...

Extraordinary man builds 25 plastic bottle homes for refugees in Algeria

Thursday May 18 Read more: Inhabitat

A Sahrawi refugee in Algeria is rebuilding lives - literally. Born and raised in the refugee camp in Tindouf , 27-year-old Tateh Lehbib Breica is constructing disaster resistant homes using discarded plastic bottles - for himself and others.

