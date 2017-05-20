Drug trafficker killed, 4 arrested so...

Drug trafficker killed, 4 arrested southern Algeria

Algerian army troops killed a drug trafficker and arrested four others in a wide-scale operation in the southernmost province of Adrar, Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday. "As part of the fight against terrorism, a detachment of the National People's Army shot down a drug trafficker and arrested four others at the Military Sector of Adrar, 1,000 km south west Algiers," noted the statement.

