.com | Syria refugees stuck between Morocco and Algeria: NGOs
A group of around 50 Syrian refugees trapped between Morocco and Algeria face a "catastrophic situation" as they are unable to move in either direction, rights watchdogs warned Wednesday. "We denounce the catastrophic situation in which entire Syrian families survive in the zone between the two borders around the area of Figuig and Beni Ounif ," they said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mahmood
|3
|Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16)
|May '16
|amc
|1
|First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07)
|May '15
|Nooooooo
|13
|In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jinxi
|1
|Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|tom_
|21
|mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10)
|Feb '15
|Hammadi Mohamed A...
|45
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC