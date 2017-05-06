.com | Algeria Islamists allege fraud in parliamentary polls
Algeria's main Islamist coalition, which came third in this week's legislative elections, on Saturday accused the ruling coalition of ballot box stuffing, threatening and committing violence against its supporters. Abderrazak Makri, who heads the Movement for the Society of Peace , said his party and its ally the Front for Change would have won if there had not been any fraud.
