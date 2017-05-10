Bollywood in the Arab World
Sitting in an al-Qaeda encampment in western Syria, the chief of this fighting unit asked about Hindi films. He was an aficionado and had many films downloaded on his laptop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundamentalists gain ground in Algeria as war m... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mahmood
|3
|Serbian and Algerian presidents to exchange dec... (May '16)
|May '16
|amc
|1
|First Berber translation of the Quran (Mar '07)
|May '15
|Nooooooo
|13
|In Algeria, women 'imams' battle Islamist radic... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jinxi
|1
|Building the world's tallest minaret (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|tom_
|21
|mega payouts on all terminations this month (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|laver l'argent noir avec appareil laser (Mar '10)
|Feb '15
|Hammadi Mohamed A...
|45
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC