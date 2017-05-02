Blumberg Grain marshals resources in ...

Blumberg Grain marshals resources in Algeria deal

Miami-based Blumberg Grain's mega-project to build state-of-the-art grain storage facilities across Algeria - estimated by David Blumberg, the company's CEO for the Middle East & Africa, to save the country some $200 million in post-harvest losses - seems stymied by internal politics. Philip Blumberg, founder & chair of holding company Blumberg Partners, says he is confident growing support in Washington, DC, may provide the motivation to clear the necessary hurdles.

Chicago, IL

