Another Oil Exporter Plans to Curb Subsidies as Budget Suffers
Algeria is working on proposals to further curb energy subsidies and introduce cash transfers for those most in need, according to its finance minister, the latest push by the OPEC member to cut spending while avoiding unrest. World Bank comes as Algeria is embarking on a three-year fiscal consolidation program to offset the decline in its oil revenues.
